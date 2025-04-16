Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group
In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance
NYSE PEG opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $95.22.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.
