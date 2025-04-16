Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.