Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OXY

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OXY. Stephens decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OXY opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,199,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

