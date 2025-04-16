Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for LAKE

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.97). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

LAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a PE ratio of -174.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO An Hui bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 53,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,064. This represents a 3.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurel A. Yartz purchased 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,984. The trade was a 30.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,998 shares of company stock worth $177,186 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.04%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

