Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of APA Q1 Earnings

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

