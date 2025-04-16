Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PR Earnings

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

PR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

PR opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $431,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Permian Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,141 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $57,114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,449 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,447.03. The trade was a 160.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

