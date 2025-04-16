Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,424,299. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 831.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

