Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$101.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$134.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.42.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
