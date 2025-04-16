Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.22.

EIF stock traded down C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,077. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$43.08 and a 52 week high of C$59.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.74.

In other news, Director Brad Bennett acquired 25,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,244,182.50. Also, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,087.97. Insiders have bought 30,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,455 over the last three months. 6.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

