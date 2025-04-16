RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

RXST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

RXST opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $591.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,913.21. This trade represents a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RxSight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RxSight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

