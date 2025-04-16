Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,242,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

