Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $385,367,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,455,000 after acquiring an additional 710,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 466,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.