Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DHI opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average is $148.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

