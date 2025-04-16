Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,829 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,901,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $199,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,589 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

