Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $339,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $297.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $305.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

