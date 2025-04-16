Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $350,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.19 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

