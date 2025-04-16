Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

