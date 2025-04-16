Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $444,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trade Desk by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TTD opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

