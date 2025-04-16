Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $478,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,460,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,731,000 after buying an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Cencora by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,385,000 after acquiring an additional 314,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $284.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $296.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.20.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

