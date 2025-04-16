Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,537.36. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,523. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.