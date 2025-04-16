Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,537.36. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,523. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.
Marvell Technology Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.