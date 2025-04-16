Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

