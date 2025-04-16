SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,547 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

