SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS BOCT opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

