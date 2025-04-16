SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,945,000 after acquiring an additional 235,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,714,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,020,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

