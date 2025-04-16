SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $159.99 and a 12 month high of $199.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

