SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

