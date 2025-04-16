SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 826 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,255,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,906,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.