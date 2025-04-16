Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

