Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,745 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 1.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

