Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,375,824.46. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,445,901. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

