Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $13,412,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,915,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 135,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $7,611,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

