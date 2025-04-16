Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

