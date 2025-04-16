Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $225,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 437.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.07.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $572.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $267.76 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.60.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

