Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.64.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $265.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

