Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $94,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

