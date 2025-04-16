Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Releases Earnings Results

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.25 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Japan Trust had a net margin of 99.53% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

LON SJG traded down GBX 0.87 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 233.63 ($3.09). 188,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,076. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.82. Schroder Japan Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 266 ($3.52).

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Schroder Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schroder Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.81%.

About Schroder Japan Trust

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.