Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.48. 731,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 795,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Schrödinger Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,464 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after buying an additional 1,283,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Schrödinger by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,279,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 334,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 226,536 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4,213.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

