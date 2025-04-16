Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 205.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,804 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 741,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,899,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,510,000 after buying an additional 1,256,617 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

