Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 259.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,835 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

