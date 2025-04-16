Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 9,087 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in GameStop by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 736,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $105,598.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,547.39. This represents a 11.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,820. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GME stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

