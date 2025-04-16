Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $379.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.40. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.