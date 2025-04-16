Scotia Capital Inc. Has $114,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,136 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Glj Research decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

