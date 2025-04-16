Scotia Capital Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

