Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

JMIA stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jumia Technologies ( NYSE:JMIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 174.93%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

