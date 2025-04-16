Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,802 Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 3,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,201 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,935,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Enerflex by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,276,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,342,000 after buying an additional 768,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,495,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFXT opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $838.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.