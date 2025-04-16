Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,723 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $297,122,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 8,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 728,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 720,060 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 23,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,867,000 after buying an additional 603,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $169.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.