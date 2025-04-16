Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Price

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 813,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,903. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.90. This trade represents a 72.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

