Scotiabank Has Strong Forecast for TSE:DPM FY2025 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

DPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.5 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$19.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$10.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.43.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$67,460.80. Also, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,583 shares of company stock worth $780,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

