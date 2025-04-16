Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.82.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.