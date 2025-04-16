Scotiabank Issues Negative Outlook for Foran Mining Earnings

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Stock Performance

TSE:FOM opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.11 and a beta of 3.80.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.