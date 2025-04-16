Scotiabank Issues Negative Outlook for Foran Mining Earnings

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOMFree Report) – Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

TSE:FOM opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.11 and a beta of 3.80.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

