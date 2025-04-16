Scotiabank Weighs in on Cameco’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Glj Research upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.74 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.